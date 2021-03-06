IN-W Vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lucknow 1st Women's ODI Preview

India Women will square off with South Africa Women in the first ODI of the five-match series on Sunday, March 7 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The IN-W vs SA-W live streaming will commence at 9:00 AM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is a look at our IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction, IN-W vs SA-W squads and IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team.

India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI Preview

India Women will be back in action after more than a year. The Women in Blue have been out of action due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, this is their first ODI series after the West Indies ODI series that they won 2-1 in November 2019. India Women were scheduled to tour England and Australia but the pandemic ended up postponing the tours. With a full-strength squad available for selection, India will look to resume international cricket with a win.

On the other hand, South Africa Women are riding high on confidence after defeating Pakistan Women 3-0 in ODIs and 2-1 in T20Is. The Proteas were clinical in all three facets of the game during the series and are also coming on the back of some great performances. With some much-needed game time under their belt, they will surely be eager to replicate their performances from the series against Pakistan. Both sides are filled with talented players, which is why an exciting contest is on the cards.

India Women vs South Africa Women squads

India Women: Mithali Raj (Captain), Sushma Verma (Wicket-keeper) Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sushma Verma, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Challuru Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Radha Yadav.

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (Captain), Trisha Chetty (Wicket-keeper), Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Anneke Bosch, Tasmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nondumiso Shangase, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tumi Sekhukhun.

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks from IN-W vs SA-W playing 11

Smriti Mandhana

Jhula Goswami

Laura Wolvaardt

Marizanne Kapp

IN-W vs SA-W match prediction: IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sushma Verma

Batsmen: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Mithali Raj, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (Vice-captain)

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Shabmin Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka

IN-W vs SA-W live: IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction

According to our IN-W vs SA-W match prediction, IN-W are favourites to win this game.

Note: The above IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction, IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team and IN-W vs SA-W playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: BCCI WOMEN TWITTER

