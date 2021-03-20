IN-W Vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lucknow 1st Women's T20I Preview

India Women and South Africa Women will collide in the opening T20I of their three-match series on Saturday, March 20 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The IN-W vs SA-W live streaming will commence at 7:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, here is a look at our IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction, IN-W vs SA-W squads and IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team.

India Women vs South Africa Women 1st T20I Preview

The five-match ODI series between India Women and South Africa Women marked the return of the Indian women's side in international cricket after their COVID-19 enforced sabbatical. They had an underwhelming run in the ODI series, where they could only manage to score a single victory. They have a chance of redeeming themselves with a spirited performance in the shortest format against an in-form South Africa Women side.

India's T20 captain and swashbuckling batter Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the T20I series opener due to a hip injury. Smriti Mandhana will lead the team in Kaur's absence. South Africa Women have been in spectacular form. After winning both the ODI and T20I series in Pakistan, they came with yet another dominant performance to register a comprehensive series win against India Women. They will be aiming to capitalize on the momentum they are carrying into the three-match series.

India Women vs South Africa Women squads

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Sushma Verma (WK), Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Nuzhat Parween, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Ayushi soni, Simran Bahadur, Monica Patel, C Prathyusha.

South Africa Women Squad: Sune Luus (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Anne Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Shabnim Ismail, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Ayabonga Khaka, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Lizelle Lee\.

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks from IN-W vs SA-W playing 11

L Lee

M Kapp

S Mandhana

S Verma

IN-W vs SA-W match prediction: IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: N Parween

Batters: L Wolvaardt, L Lee (C), M Preez, S Verma, S Mandhana (VC)

All-rounders: D Sharma, M Kapp

Bowlers: R Yadav, S Ismail, T Sekhukhune

IN-W vs SA-W live: IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction

According to our IN-W vs SA-W match prediction, SA-W are favourites to win this game.

Note: The above IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction, IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team and IN-W vs SA-W playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

