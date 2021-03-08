IN-W Vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lucknow 2nd Women's ODI Preview

India Women and South Africa Women will lock horns in the second ODI of the five-match series on Tuesday, March 9 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The IN-W vs SA-W live streaming will commence at 9:00 AM (IST). Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, here is a look at our IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction, IN-W vs SA-W squads and IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team.

India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI Preview

The series will mark the return of the Indian women's team to international cricket after their COVID-19 enforced sabbatical. South Africa Women on the other hand have been in spectacular form and they played exceptional cricket against Pakistan to clinch the ODI and T20I series. They also registered a comprehensive victory in the opening fixture of the series against India Women.

India Women could only manage to score 177 runs after being asked to bat first in the 50-over game. Captain Mithali Raj scored a gutsy half-century and Harmanpreet Kaur also chipped in with a valuable knock of 40. Shabnim Ismail was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa Women as she claimed three crucial wickets in the contest. The visitors chased down the target easily with eight wickets to spare. Openers Lizelle Lee (83*), and Laura Wolvaardt (80) were the star performers with the bat for them. India Women have a chance of redeeming themselves after their embarrassing loss and will be keen to bounce back with a thumping win.

India Women vs South Africa Women squads

India Women: Mithali Raj (Captain), Sushma Verma (Wicket-keeper) Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sushma Verma, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Challuru Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Radha Yadav.

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (Captain), Trisha Chetty (Wicket-keeper), Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Anneke Bosch, Tasmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nondumiso Shangase, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tumi Sekhukhun.

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks from IN-W vs SA-W playing 11

Laura Wolvaardt

Marizanne Kapp

Deepti Sharma

Smriti Mandhana

IN-W vs SA-W match prediction: IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Trisha Chetty, Sushma Verma

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Lizelle Lee, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma (VC), Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Jhulan Goswami, Nonkululeko Mlaba

IN-W vs SA-W live: IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction

According to our IN-W vs SA-W match prediction, SA-W are favourites to win this game.

Note: The above IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction, IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team and IN-W vs SA-W playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: BCCI WOMEN TWITTER

