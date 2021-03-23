IN-W Vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lucknow 3rd T20I Preview

The India Women will take on the South Africa Women in the 3rd T20I match of the South Africa Women's tour of India 2021. The IN-W vs SA-W live match will begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on March 23. Here is our IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction, IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team and IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 top picks. The IN-W vs SA-W live telecast will be on the Star Sports Network.

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Making their return to international cricket after a long-drawn gap of almost a year, the Indian Women have seemed like a shadow of the team that made it to the Women's T20 World Cup final last year. Having lost their ODI series against South Africa 1-4 earlier in the month, the Indian Women are already 0-2 down in the three-match T20I series as well. After a last-ball thriller in the last game, Smriti Mandhana and co. will hope to go all the way this time around and prevent a whitewash in the series. They will be encouraged by Shafali Verma (47 off 31) and Richa Ghosh's (44* off 26) forms as they return to international cricket.

On the other hand, the South Africa Women have remained strong through the tour, clinching the ODI series 4-1 and taking the T20 series with at least two wins. Led by the in-form Sune Luus, the South African Women chased down India's meagre total of 130 runs with 8 wickets and five balls remaining. With Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt and Shabnim Ismail all coming into the series in fighting form, the South Africa Women will be the favourites to win this match.

IN-W vs SA-W playing 11 prediction

India Women - Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (C), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Nuzhat Parween, Simran Bahadur, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

South Africa Women - Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Sune Luus (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

IN-W vs SA-W Key Players

India Women - Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh

South Africa Women - Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnim Ismail

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sinaloa Jafta

Batsmen: Smriti Mandhana (VC), Lizelle Lee (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Richa Ghosh

Allrounders: Anne Bosch, Harleen Deol

Bowlers: Deepti Sharma, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

IN-W vs SA-W match prediction

According to our IN-W vs SA-W match prediction, the South Africa Women will win this match.

Note: The IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction and IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team and IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: BCCI Women Twitter