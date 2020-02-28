IN W Vs SL W Live Streaming Details, Predicted Line-ups And Match Preview

India Women take on Sri Lanka Women in the 14th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Saturday. The match will take place at the Junction Oval, Melbourne at 9:30 AM IST. The Women's T20 World Cup clash between India Women vs Sri Lanka Women will be of little consequence with India having already registered their place in the semi-final of the tournament. However, they have to guard against complacency when they take on Sri Lanka Women. Sri Lanka Women have lost both their games in the competition and are staring towards an early exit from the Women's T20 World Cup. Let’s take a look at how one can watch the IN W vs SL W live streaming.

IN W vs SL W live streaming: IN W vs SL W live match preview

India Women, who entered the tournament as dark horses, lived up to that tag and mustered wins over favourites Australia Women and a spirited New Zealand Women side. In their tournament opener against Australia Women, India posted a mediocre 132, but an inspired bowling performance handed them a 17-run victory. Since then, they have not looked back. Bangladesh Women were dealt with an 18-run defeat after India Women restricted them to 124 in their chase of a 143-run target. The India Women vs New Zealand Women match was a thriller, with Amelia Kerr’s heroics handing India Women a scare. However, they clung on to a three-run victory.

Sri Lanka Women started their tournament with a clash against New Zealand Women. Batting first, the Lankan women put on 127 on the board. Their opponents chased it down with ease after Sophie Devine scored an unbeaten 75. In their next game against Australia Women, Sri Lanka mustered 122/6 from their 20 overs. Australia lost their top three for just ten runs, but Rachel Haynes and Meg Lanning put on a 95-run stand to clinch a win in the last over of the game.

IN W vs SL W live streaming: Predicted line-ups

IN W vs SL W live match: India Women predicted XI

Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

IN W vs SL W live match: Sri Lanka Women predicted XI

Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu, Umesha Thimashini, Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madavi, Shashikala Siriwardene, Nilaskhi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani.

IN W vs SL W live streaming details

Fans in India can watch the IN W vs SL W live streaming on the Star Sports Network on TV. The IN W vs SL W live match will be broadcasted in both English and Hindi. One can also watch the IN W vs SL W live streaming on Jio TV and Hotstar. For IN W vs SL W live match updates, one can look up ICC's official Facebook and Twitter pages. The IN W vs SL W match kicks off at 9:30 AM IST.

