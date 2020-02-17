IN-W Vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The upcoming warm-up match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 between India Women and West Indies Women will be played on Tuesday, February 18. The match will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The action will commence at 9:30 AM IST.

IN-W vs WI-W Preview

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 is the seventh edition of the tournament. Hosts Australia are also the defending champions, having won the previous edition in the West Indies in 2018. The tournament will be played between February 21 and March 8 across six different venues of Australia. The upcoming warm-up match between India Women and West Indies Women will provide both teams with some much-needed practice ahead of the T20 World Cup.

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Top picks

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11: IN-W Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11: WI-W Squad

Stafanie Taylor (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Lee-Ann Kirby, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Shemaine Campbelle

All-rounder – Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Stafanie Taylor (VC), Chinelle Henry

Batswomen – Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers – Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy, Afy Fletcher

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction

India Women start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

The India versus Pakistan warm-up game ahead of the #T20WorldCup is abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield. #INDvPAK#TeamIndia’s next warm-up game will be played on Tuesday against West Indies. pic.twitter.com/vI3qqCkrqX — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 16, 2020

