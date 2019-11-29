IN-Y Vs AF-Y Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Afghanistan Under 19 team is currently on a tour to India to play five ODI matches. The fifth and final match is scheduled to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B ground in Lucknow. The toss of the match is scheduled to take place at 8:30 AM IST, while the match itself will start at 9:00 AM IST on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

IN-Y vs AF-Y Match preview

The India U-19 team is currently leading the five-match series 3-1. The Indian team bounced back in the fourth ODI after they lost the third game. With the upcoming match being deadwood, both the teams would like to enjoy the game, but the Afghanistan team would like to end their campaign on a positive note. The Indian side will also like to seal the series with a win.

IN-Y vs AF-Y Squads

IN-Y Squad

Priyam Garg (c), Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vidyadhar Patil, Tilak Varma, Manav Suthar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arjun Azad, Shashwat Rawat, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Divyansh Joshi, Kruthik Krishna, CTL Rakshan

AF-Y Squad

Mohammad Ishaq, Abdul Rahman, Abid Mohammadi, Farhan Zakhil (c), Sediqullah Atal, Arif Khan, Fazal Haq, Islam Zazai, Jamshid Khan, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Abidullah Taniwal, Asif Musazai, Rahmanullah, Noor Ahmad, Imran Mir

IN-Y vs AF-Y Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicketkeeper – Kumar Kushagra

All-rounders – Shafiqullah Ghafari, Divyansh Joshi

Batsmen – Priyam Garg (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Farhan Zakhil (VC), Abid Mohammadi

Bowlers – Jamshid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

India U-19s start as favourites to win the match though they could be expected to make some changes to their side in a consolation game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

