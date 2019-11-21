IN Y Vs AF Y Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Preview And Other Details

The first match of the Youth ODI series will be played between India Youth and Afghanistan Youth at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Lucknow. It is a five-match series and the match will be played on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 9 am (IST). Here is the Dream11 prediction, preview and other details.

IN Y vs AF Y Dream11 Match Preview

Afghanistan will be led by Farhan Zakhil. The present members in the Afghanistan team were part of the Youth Asia Cup in Sri Lanka earlier this year. They played well in the tournament, having qualified for the semi-final by defeating Pakistan but got eliminated due to an abandoned semi-final. The Indian team players recently participated in the Challenger Trophy and will now look to win the series. Priyam Garg will captain the home team.

IN Y vs AF Y Dream11 Top Picks

Abid Mohammadi has struck back-to-back centuries in his maiden List A competition. Rajasthan’s Akash Singh was brilliant with the ball courtesy his opening spell in the Youth Asia Cup final while defending India's total of 106. He bagged 11 wickets during the Challenger Trophy recently as well. Yashasvi Jaiswal would pose a constant threat for the visitors as well, having made a mark in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 while playing for Mumbai.

IN Y vs AF Y Dream11 Teams

India Youth: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Arjun Azad, Priyam Garg (C), Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Divyansh Joshi, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Vidyadhar Patil.

Afghanistan Youth: Farhan Zakhil (C), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah, Asif Musazai, Abid Mohammadi, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Abidullah Taniwal, Jamshid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq.

IN Y vs AF Y Dream11

Wicket-keeper: Kumar Kushagra

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Farhan Zakhil, Abid Mohammadi (vice-captain), Priyam Garg (captain)

All-Rounders: Shafiqullah Ghafari, Divyansh Joshi

Bowlers – Jamshid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

IN Y vs AF Y Dream11 Prediction

India Youth are the favourites to win the match.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.