IN Y Vs AF Y Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match News

Afghanistan Under 19 team are currently on a tour to India to play five One Day matches. The match is scheduled to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B ground in Lucknow and will start at 9:00 AM IST on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

Afghanistan U19 will face India U19 in the second one-day match of the five-match series between both teams in Lucknow. India U19 currently lead the series 1-0. #AfgU19 pic.twitter.com/y4iBIWECZp — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 23, 2019

IN Y vs AF Y Dream11 Match preview

India U19 team currently lead the five-match series 2-0. The hosts won the opening game by 9 wickets, chasing down Afghanistan’s 171 comfortably with 22.2 overs to spare. The second game was a much closer contest between the two teams as India U19 held their nerves and managed to edge past the visitors in a nail-biting thriller. All matches in the series are scheduled to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B ground in Lucknow.

IN Y vs AF Y Dream11 Squad details

IN Y vs AF Y Dream11: IN Y Squad

Priyam Garg (c), Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vidyadhar Patil, Tilak Varma, Manav Suthar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arjun Azad, Shashwat Rawat, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Divyansh Joshi, Kruthik Krishna, CTL Rakshan

IN Y vs AF Y Dream11: AF Y Squad

Mohammad Ishaq, Abdul Rahman, Abid Mohammadi, Farhan Zakhil (c), Sediqullah Atal, Arif Khan, Fazal Haq, Islam Zazai, Jamshid Khan, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Abidullah Taniwal, Asif Musazai, Rahmanullah, Noor Ahmad, Imran Mir

IN Y vs AF Y Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicker-keeper – Kumar Kushagra

All-rounder – Shafiqullah Ghafari, Divyansh Joshi

Batsmen – Priyam Garg (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Farhan Zakhil (vc), Abid Mohammadi

Bowlers – Jamshid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

