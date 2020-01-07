IN-Y Vs NZ-Y Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

India Under-19 team will play against New Zealand Under-19s in the ongoing Quadrangular Under-19 series 2020 in South Africa. The match will be played on January 7, 2020. Let us look at the IN-Y vs NZ-Y Dream11 prediction, preview, schedule and other match details.

IN-Y vs NZ-Y Match Schedule

Venue: Chatsworth Stadium, Durban

Date: January 7, 2020

Time: 1 PM (IST)

IN-Y vs NZ-Y Match Preview

Priyam Garg will lead the India Under-19 team while Jesse Tashkroff will captain the South African side. The ongoing South Africa Quadrangular Under-19 series 2020 involves Under-19 teams from South Africa, India, New Zealand and Zimbabwe. All four teams will face each other in a round-robin format. A total of 8 youth ODIs will be played across 7 days in different venues of South Africa.

IN-Y vs NZ-Y Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Shashwat Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, CTL Rakshan, Divyansh Joshi, Kumar Kushagra, Akash Singh, Shubhang Hegde, Vidyadhar Patil

New Zealand: Jesse Tashkoff(captain), Ben Pomare(wicketkeeper), Fergus Lellman, Rhys Mariu, Quinn Sunde, Ollie White, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, David Hancock, Simon Keene, Nicholas Lidstone, William O'Rourke, and Beckham Wheeler-Greenall.

IN-Y vs NZ-Y Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Priyam Garg

Vice-captain: Jesse Tashkoff

IN-Y vs NZ-Y Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dhruv Jurel

All-rounder – Jesse Tashkoff, Tilak Varma

Batsmen – Priyam Garg, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Simon Keene, Fergus Lellman

Bowlers – Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, David Hancock

IN-Y vs NZ-Y Dream11 Prediction

India Under-19s start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

