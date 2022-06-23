The Indian cricket team led by legendary captain MS Dhoni scripted history on this day, nine years ago earning a five-run over England at Birmingham and picking up the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 trophy. The summit clash of the tournament on June 23, 2013, was reduced to 20 overs per side after rain washed out half of the match. Batting first in rainy conditions, India managed to set a target of 130 runs, before defending the total and emerging victorious.

Meanwhile, as the Men in Blue complete nine years of the historic feat, the cricket world has erupted with tweets, shedding views and celebrating the Champions Trophy win. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to his official Twitter handle to reveal his thoughts on the win and said, “Incredible how we managed to win the game from here! #ENGvIND #OnThisDay”.

Incredible how we managed to win the game from here! #ENGvIND #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/z3OvKzsh9b — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 23, 2022

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also took to their Twitter handle to celebrate India’s historic win under Dhoni and said, “MS Dhoni's men lift the trophy. On this day in 2013, India added to their trophy tally as they beat England in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy”.

BCCI remembers MS Dhoni's iconic milestone

At the same time, BCCI also put out a tweet celebrating the iconic day and said, “#OnThisDay in 2013 #TeamIndia, led by @msdhoni, beat host England to lift the ICC Champions Trophy. Dhoni became the first Captain (in Men's cricket) to win all three ICC trophies in limited-overs cricket”.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore also tweeted about the same. #OnThisDay in 2013, #TeamIndia trumped over England in the ICC Champions Trophy final with a thrilling turnaround of events in the last 3 overs. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers”.

How did MS Dhoni's men defend 130 runs in the Champions Trophy 2013 final?

Speaking about the Champions Trophy final, it is most remembered for the turnaround in the final three overs of the game, which led to India’s win. Chasing 130 runs, England looked favorites to win heading into the 18th over, as they stood at 102/4 with Ravi Bopara and Eoin Morgan on the crease. Morgan hit a six on the 2nd ball of the 18th over by Ishant Sharma, before bowling two consecutive wides, which further put pressure on India.

However, Ishant removed both the set batters in consecutive balls that followed. Jadeja also rose to the occasion and took two wickets while giving away just four runs in the penultimate over. R Ashwin then defended 15 runs in the final over, as India lifted the trophy by five runs.

India’s Champions Trophy 2013 campaign is most remembered for Rohit Sharma getting promoted to the role of an opener, which followed him and Shikhar Dhawan dominating the opposition for years to come. India also gained a reputation as one of the best fielding sides in the world as players displayed accurate fitness and athleticism. Dhawan was chosen as the Player of the Series for his tally of 363 runs in the tournament.

(Image: @ICC/Twitter)