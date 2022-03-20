'Incredible': Pietersen & Harbhajan Wowed By Indian Man's Life-saving Actions For Monkey

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen and former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to their Twitter accounts on Sunday to share their views on a video going viral on social media. In a video shared by The Sun on Twitter, an Indian taxi driver can be witnessed bringing a monkey back to life after performing CPR on him. The video quickly went viral on social media after its upload and at the time of writing the article, the video had over five million views.

Watch the video:

Harbhajan Singh and Kevin Pietersen's tweets-

The driver resurrects the monkey after giving CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to the unconscious animal for over a minute. As the monkey comes back to life, the driver is enthralled with happiness, while the monkey gazes at his saviour in the end of the video. Meanwhile, shedding his thoughts on the video, Pietersen said, “The great people on this planet,” while Harbhajan also added, “Wow simply incredible”. Although Pietersen and Harbhajan reacted to the video recently, it is understood to be shot in December of 2021.

Meanwhile, sharing the video, The Sun captioned the tweet, saying, ”This is the incredible moment a taxi driver from India brought a wild monkey back from the dead with CPR. He spotted a group of stray dogs attacking the monkey and found laying lifeless on the floor.”

How did netizens react to the video?

Meanwhile, there were many reactions to Harbhajan and Pietersen’s tweets. A fan mentioned in his tweet that the video is an old one, and was taken in Tamil Nadu. Users further mentioned that the people of Tamil Nadu certainly know the value of animals. Another fan said, “That man has a wonderful soul. I hope he has a great long life. He thought more of that little monkey than some people do their own children.”

At the same time, a netizen said, “This man without any hesitation gave CPR to a money this really needs guts . Many of us would have passed by the dead money but this man stood up and saved a life.” In the meantime, there were many other reactions praising the taxi driver for his life-saving effort.

Image: AP, Twitter/@odd_Satisfying