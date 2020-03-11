IND-50 Vs ENG-50 Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And Over-50s WC Match Details

India will take on England in the 5th match of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, March 11. The IND-50 vs ENG-50 live match will be played at the Green Point Cricket Club in Cape Town. The IND-50 vs ENG-50 live match will commence at 1:45 PM (IST). Here is the IND-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 prediction, IND-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 team, IND-50 vs ENG-50 match prediction, IND-50 vs ENG-50 playing 11 and other IND-50 vs ENG-50 live match details.

India will begin their Over-50s World Cup campaign against England on Wednesday. The Indian side look a settled unit despite losing the warm-up game against West Indies by 2 wickets. Sanjay Beri and Tushar Zaveri will be the batsmen to watch out for. India would look to start their campaign on a winning note by registering a win in this fixture.

On the other hand, England have a formidable batting line up with the likes of Stephen Foster, Simon Myles, Mel Hussein in their squad. The bowling responsibility will be on the shoulders of Sean Cooper and David Snellgrove. England will look to bank upon their good form and win this fixture.

Let's take a look at the squad and IND-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 prediction.

IND-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 Prediction: Squads

IND-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 Prediction: India Squad

Shailender Singh (Captain), Verinder Bhoombla (Wicket-keeper), Sanjay Beri, Aadil Chagla, PG Sundar, Iqbal Khan, Tushar Zaveri, A Mohammaed, Deepak Chadha, Ashwani Arora, V Patel, Parak Ananta, Dilip Chavan, Thomas George, Mayank Khandwal, Preetinder Singh, Srikanth Satya

IND-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 Prediction: England Squad

Mark Alleyne (Captain), Andy Davis (Wicket-keeper), Mohammad Shahnawaz, Hugh Leeke, Mel Hussain, Simon Myles, Sultan Mahmood, Mark Alleyne, Stephen Foster, Sean Cooper, David Snellgrove, Mehboob Elahi, Mo Fayyaz, Jason Robinson, Gary Loveday

IND-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 Prediction: IND-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 team

Here is the IND-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Verinder Bhoombla (Captain)

Batsmen: Hugh Leeke, Mohammad Shahnawaz (Vice-captain), Aadil Chagla

Bowlers: Stephen Foster, Sean Cooper, Ashwani Arora, Deepak Chadha

All-rounders: Mark Alleyne, Simon Myles, Iqbal Khan

IND-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 Prediction

England start off as favourites to win the game as per our IND-50 vs ENG-50 match prediction.

Note: Please note that the above IND-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 Prediction is made according to our own analysis. The IND-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your game.

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIA OVER 50S CRICKET TWITTER