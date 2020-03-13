IND-50 Vs PAK-50 Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And Over-50s WC Match Details

India will take on Pakistan in the 10th match of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup on Friday, March 13. The IND-50 vs PAK-50 live match will be played at the Green Point Cricket Club in Cape Town. The IND-50 vs PAK-50 live match will commence at 1:45 PM (IST). Here is the IND-50 vs PAK-50 Dream11 prediction, IND-50 vs PAK-50 Dream11 team, IND-50 vs PAK-50 match prediction, IND-50 vs PAK-50 playing 11 and other IND-50 vs PAK-50 live match details.

India had a dismal start to their campaign as they lost the first game against England in what was a one-sided contest. The Indian batting didn't click, which was the main reason for their defeat. Batsmen need to step up to the occasion and they are capable to do so with the likes of Verinder Bhoombla, Sanjay Beri and Iqbal Khan in the squad.

On the other hand, Pakistan had a dream start to the tournament as they defeated Namibia by a massive 173 runs. They will be high on confidence after the victory and would provide stiff competition to the Indians. Azhar Khan and Jaffer Qureshi scored fifties in the last match and they will be the players to watch out for.

Let's take a look at the squads and IND-50 vs PAK-50 Dream11 prediction.

IND-50 vs PAK-50 Dream11 Prediction: Squads

IND-50 vs PAK-50 Dream11 Prediction: India Over 50 Squad

Shailender Singh (Captain), Verinder Bhoombla (Wicket-keeper), Sanjay Beri, Aadil Chagla, PG Sundar, Iqbal Khan, Tushar Zaveri, A Mohammaed, Deepak Chadha, Ashwani Arora, V Patel, Parak Ananta, Dilip Chavan, Thomas George, Mayank Khandwal, Preetinder Singh, Srikanth Satya

IND-50 vs PAK-50 Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan Over 50 Squad

Ghaffar Kazmi (Captain), Mahmood Hamid (Wicket-keeper), Azhar Khan, Sajid Ali, Raja Arshad Hayat, Ahmed Hayat, Zafar Ali, Dastgir Butt, Muhammad Jawed, Jaffer Qureshi, Fawad Barry, Imtiaz Tarar, Javed Hafeez, Asif Hyatt, Aziz Ur Rehman, Babar Butt.

IND-50 vs PAK-50 Dream11 Prediction: IND-50 vs PAK-50 Dream11 team

Here is the IND-50 vs PAK-50 Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Verinder Bhoombla (Vice-captain), Mahmood Hamid

Batsmen: Aadil Chagla, Sanjay Beri, Sajid Ali

Bowlers: Mayank Khandwala, Ashwani Arora, Jaffer Qureshi

All-rounders: PG Sundar, Tushar Zaveri (Captain), Iqbal Khan

IND-50 vs PAK-50 Dream11 Prediction

IND-50 start off as favourites to win the game as per our IND-50 vs PAK-50 match prediction.

Note: Please note that the above IND-50 vs PAK-50 Dream11 Prediction is made according to our own analysis. The IND-50 vs PAK-50 Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your game.

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIA OVER-50 CRICKET TWITTER