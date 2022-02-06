IND Beat ENG By 4 Wickets To Lift Record Fifth U-19 World Cup; Bana Finishes Off In Style

The boys in blue managed to keep their nerves to hand India their fifth U-19 World Cup title. This young brigade joins the teams from the years 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018 to extend India's lead as the most successful team in the tournament. On the other hand, England's wait for their second title continued, with the team last having won the trophy back in 1998.

In the India vs England U-19 World Cup final, England's captain Tom Prest won the toss and chose to bat first in overall good batting conditions. However, the team were immediately put on a backfoot, thanks to an incisive spell from Ravi Kumar who took two quick wickets. Just when it looked like England were fighting back, courtesy of a few aggressive shots played by George Thomas, Raj Bawa got rid of the player. James Rew tried to consolidate from one end but Raj Bawa continued to pick up wickets from the other end reducing England to 91/7 at one point.

James Rew and James Sales then put up a wonderful partnership by adding 93 for the eighth wicket before Rew was caught out in the boundary going for a century with a glaring shot. England's innings wrapped soon after as India bowled them out for 189 in 44.5 overs. James Sales managed to remain unbeaten for 34. For India, Raj Bawa picked up a 5-fer with Ravi Kumar picking up four. Kaushal Tambe picked up the remaining wicket.

U-19 World Cup finals: India's chase to victory

India's chase began with them losing Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the very first over. Sheik Rasheed partnered first with Harnoor Singh and then with Yash Dhull to take India closer to the 100 run mark. Sheik Rasheed made a steady score of 50 following up with his performance against Australia in the semi-final. Jame Sales struck twice to get rid of both the captain and the vice-captain to cap a good all-round performance.

Middle-order batters Raj Bawa and Nishant Sindhu added 67 for the fifth wicket. England was, however, unwilling to let go of the game and managed to take a couple of late wickets to cause some jitters in the Indian camp. Nishant however remained calm to bring up his unbeaten half-century before wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana hit a couple of maximums to take India past the finish line and lift the U-19 WC trophy.

(Image: BCCI)