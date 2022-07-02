Fast-bowling sensation Umran Malik, who picked up two wickets against Derbyshire on Friday, was another shining light for India on a day when Rishabh Pant amazed the world with his exceptional power-hitting in Test cricket. While everyone was busy praising Pant for his performance against England in the fifth Test, the Indian white-ball squad was playing some exciting cricket in Derby. The Men in Blue took part in their first warm-up match against Derbyshire ahead of the limited-overs series against England.

Umran Malik, who recently made his international debut against Ireland, was part of the Indian squad for the T20 match. Malik impressed one and all with his amazing performance as he picked two wickets for 31 runs in the four overs that he bowled. Malik dismissed Leus du Plooy for 9 off 4 balls in the first over that he bowled in the game. Malik then clean bowled Derbyshire wicketkeeper Brooke Guestin the 17th over to pick up his second wicket.

Brooke was looking set in the middle with 23 runs under his belt when Malik came and sent his middle stump flying. The video of the wicket is now going viral on social media with netizens appreciating Malik's fast pace and bowling skills. Here's the video of Malik dismissing Brooke by dislodging the middle stump with a length ball.

India vs Derbyshire

As far as the match is concerned, Dinesh Karthik-led Team India won the toss and elected to field first. India restricted Derbyshire for 150/8 in 20 overs courtesy of two wickets each from Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik. Axar Patel and Venkatesh Iyer each picked one wicket under their belt. Meanwhile, Deepak Hooda and Karthik effected two run-outs in the game to take a total of eight wickets.

In reply, India chased down the target in 16.4 overs. Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, and Suryakumar Yadav played some fantastic knocks with the bat to help the Men in Blue win the match by 7 wickets with 20 balls remaining. Hooda was the key batter for India as he scored 59 off 37 balls. He was the only half-centurion in the match. India are slated to play their next warm-up game against Northamptonshire on July 3.

Image: Twitter/@OrangeArmyIPL/BCCI/UmranMalik