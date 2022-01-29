IND-U19 Vs BAN-U19 World Cup: Dream11 Prediction, Live Streaming Details, Team News & More

The quarter-final 2 match of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup will see India U19 lock horns against Bangladesh U19 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The two sides have not played a single game against each other so far in the competition. The last time when the Bangladesh U19 and India U19 teams met was in the 2021 Asia Cup in December, where India emerged victorious by a massive margin.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19: Live streaming

The World Cup match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19 will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. The match is slated to commence at 6:30 pm IST. The live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, a Star Network subsidiary, which is a video streaming platform.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19: H2H record

Both India U19 and Bangladesh U19 have played five matches against each other between 2019 and 2021, according to their head-to-head record. India's U19 team has a stronger record versus Bangladesh's U19 team, having won three of their five games. Bangladesh U19 have one game, while one match ended with no result. The last time India U19 and Bangladesh U19 played, the Boys in Blue won by 103 runs.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19: Full squads

India U19 squad: Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, S K Rasheed (VC), Yash Dhull (Captain), Anneshwar Gautam, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Dinnesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Vicky Ostwal, Vasu Vats.

Bangladesh U19 squad: Rakibul Hasan (Captain), Prantik Nawrose Nabil (VC), Abdullah Al Mamun, Aich Mollah, Ariful Islam, Ashiqur Zaman, Md Fahim, Iftakher Hossain, Mahfijul Islam, SM Meherob, Ripon Mondol, Musfik Hasan, Naimur Rohman, Tahjibul Islam (wk), Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19: Probable XIs

India U19: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nishant Sindhu (captain), Raj Angad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Vasu Vats.

Bangladesh U19: Mahfijul Islam, Iftakhar Hossain, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim (wk), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, MD Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan (captain), Ripon Mondol.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Dinesh Bana

Batters: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Mahfijul Islam, Iftakhar Hossain

All-rounders: Nishant Sindhu, SM Meherob

Bowlers: Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Md Fahim

Batters: Raj Angad Bawa, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah

All-rounders: Nishant Sindhu, SM Meherob

Bowlers: Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol