IND-U19 Vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

India Under-19s will face Zimbabwe Under-19s in a warm-up match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020. The match will be played at St Stithians Main Oval, Johannesburg on Tuesday, January 14 at 1:30 PM IST. Priyam Garg will captain the India Under-19 and Dion Myers will captain Zimbabwe Under-19. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

IND-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

India Under-19:

Priyam Garg (captain), Shubang Hegde, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vidyadhar Patil, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Sushant Mishra, and Kumar Kushagra.

Zimbabwe Under-19:

Dion Myers (captain), Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Luke Oldknow, Emmanuel Bawa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dane Schadendorf, Brandon James, Privilege Chesa, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Dylan Grant, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, and Taurayi Tugwete.

IND-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Tadiwanashe Marumani

Batsmen: Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete, Priyam Garg, Yashasvi Jaiswal (captain)

All-Rounders: Dion Myers, Shubhang Hegde (vice-captain), Tilak Varma

Bowlers: Gareth Chirawu, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

IND-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

India's last game was against the Afghanistan Under-19 side and they won it by a comprehensive 211 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma. Their best bowlers in the game were Shubhang Hegde and Kartik Tyagi.

Zimbabwe's last game was against the England Under-19 side and the match ended in no result. Their best batsmen in the game were Tadiwanashe Marumani and Taurayi Tugwete. Their best bowlers in the game were Dion Myers and Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim.

India Under-19 are the clear favourites to win this match.

