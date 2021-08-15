IND V ENG: Rohit Sharma Trolled For Throwing Away Wicket In Irresponsible Manner At Lord's

India opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday lost his wicket while attempting to play the hook shot off England pacer Mark Wood in the second innings of the second Test match at Lord's. Sharma had received a similar delivery early on in the same over, which he dispatched for a six from outside-off. However, the wicket-taking delivery Wood was a bit closer to his left shoulder and as the Indian batsman tried to play the hook, the ball went directly into the safe hands of Moeen Ali at deep square leg. This was the second time in the ongoing Test series when Sharma got out while playing the hook.

Meanwhile, Indian fans on social media are not happy with Sharma's choice of shot as they are slamming the Indian opener for losing his wicket at a time when the team was in a crunch situation. Netizens also highlighted how Sharma had given away his wicket in a similar manner during the Brisbane Test against Australia earlier this year when India was struggling to move forward in the game. Some users also praised England skipper Joe Root's captaincy for Sharma's dismissal.

A Trap by Mark Wood & England in which Rohit Sharma fall.

Short Ball, he pulls his and it was a six, now 3 fielders at the boundary line, again a short ball and he edges hit.

Same story of getting out after getting set continues..

󠁧󠁢󠁥#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/4YFvAxqCNt — CricTwig (@crictwig) August 15, 2021

When someone asks Rohit to duck against a bouncer! #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/D2EJ8lU4kV — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) August 15, 2021

Kohli and Rohit both getting out to the same mistake. Again. Speechless — Udit (@udit_buch) August 15, 2021

That even Viv wouldn't have been able to control the hook shot that got Rohit out. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) August 15, 2021

India vs England 2nd Test

After losing two in-form openers as well as skipper Virat Kohli, India appears to be in trouble. With Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease, India has taken a 48-run lead in the game and will be looking to take that to over 200 in order to remain in the battle. Since the beginning of the year, both Rahane and Pujara have looked out of touch in the longer format, and their contributions in India's second innings at Lord's may serve as a confidence booster for the batsmen.

Earlier in the day, KL Rahul, who scored a magnificent century in the first innings, was dismissed by Mark Wood for 5 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli played a brief inning of 31-ball 20 runs before being dismissed by all-rounder Sam Curran. India had posted 364 runs on the board while batting in the first innings, and in reply, England scored 391 runs, courtesy of Joe Root's unbeaten 180.

Image: PTI