IND V SA: Virat Kohli Pokes Fun At Ishant Sharma, Bowler Says 'subah Subah Mat Kar'; Watch

On the flight from Mumbai to Johannesburg, Indian Test captain Virat Kohli, who is known for his cheery demeanour off the field, was seen poking fun at teammate Ishant Sharma. In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the BCCI, Kohli is seen repeatedly poking fun at Ishant, to which the veteran pacer replies with "subah subah matt kar yeh kaam" (Don't do this early in the morning).

Kohli examined Ishant's luggage and remarks that the Delhi bowler could travel anywhere in the world with the things he has packed.

Kohli went on about the things Ishant had packed in his bag. This annoyed the bowler, who asked Kohli not to irritate him early in the morning. The video has garnered more than 51,000 views on Twitter alone since being shared on Friday morning.

Kohli reveals shocking details amid rift with BCCI

As far as Kohli is concerned, the Indian skipper is currently involved in a tussle with the BCCI. Kohli, in his pre-series press conference on Wednesday, revealed shocking details regarding his removal as ODI captain. Kohli said that he was only communicated about his removal as ODI captain one-and-a-half hours before the call with selectors to pick the Test team for the South Africa series.

The 33-year-old added that he had no prior knowledge about the decision made by the BCCI to sack him as the limited-overs captain.

Kohli also contradicted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, saying that he was never asked to not relinquish the T20I captaincy when he informed the BCCI about his decison before the World Cup. Ganguly had earlier claimed that he had requested Kohli not to step down as India's T20I captain. Ganguly told the press that selectors were not ready to have two captains in the white-ball formats as they felt "that's too much leadership".

The Indian team arrived in Johannesburg on Thursday to take part in a three-match Test and ODI series. The first Test match is slated to begin on December 26.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Image: bcci.tv