INDvWI: Kieron Pollard And Rohit Sharma's 'Unfriendship Day' In A New Commercial

A new television commercial for the soon approaching India vs West Indies series, featuring Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard has got fans of the game talking. The advertisement shows the change in dynamics that the India and West Indies match will have on the player's friendship. The ad starts with Kieron pollard arriving at the airport and Rohit Sharma offering to pick him up. Later, when both the players are in the car, a radio ad starts to play in which, Kieron Pollard says 'It will be fun defeating India in India.' Rohit Sharma who pretends the car has stopped forces Pollard to get down and push the car. Sharma then leaves Kieron Pollard on the road.

The 'Unfriendship Day'

Taken for a ride - what happened to @KieronPollard55 when he met @ImRo45! 🤭#UnfriendshipDay began with a classic Hitman touch!



Paytm T20 Trophy #INDvWI

Dec 6, 5:30 PM onwards

Star Sports & Hotstar

West Indies ODI and T20I captain Kieron Pollard, who is currently playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, left cricket fans confused on Wednesday after unfollowing his Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on Twitter ahead of the India-West Indies series.

The first T20 series between the two teams will begin on December 6, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. India and West Indies will also play three ODI's starting from December 15 followed by matches in Thiruvananthapuram (December 8) and Hyderabad (December 11). The three ODIs will be played in Chennai (December 15), Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22). In order to prep for the matches, India has reportedly made many changes. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have been recalled for the upcoming three-match T20I series against West Indies.

Sanju Samson's drop from squad upsets Harbhajan Singh

Sanju Samson's drop from India vs West Indies squad has reportedly upset many including Harbhajan Singh. Sanju Samson was dropped from the India squad for the upcoming series against West Indies after being benched for the entire T20I series against Bangladesh. Harbhajan Singh took a jibe at the MSK Prasad-led selection panel for dropping Sanju Samson.

