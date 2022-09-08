India and Afghanistan are set to face each other in an inconsequential Asia Cup 2022 match scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 8. The India vs Afghanistan Super 4 stage match is scheduled to be played at Dubai Cricket Stadium and will start at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams will be facing each other for the first time in the competition.

After Pakistan's victory last night, Thursday's match between India and Afghanistan is a dead rubber but both teams will be playing for pride before heading back home. India has failed to defend totals in Super-4 matches resulting in them getting knocked out of the tournament. Going into the final match of the tournament the Men in Blue will look to not only get their combinations right but also work on the sloppy bowling display during the power play and death overs. Afghanistan has lost matches from the winning position and will have the opportunity to go a step further and finish off the games. Expect a cracking contest between both teams. Here, we take a look at IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction and other details related to the Asia Cup Super 4 encounter.

India vs Afghanistan: AFG win the toss

Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to field.

India vs Afghanistan confirmed playing XI

India

KL Rahul (c), R Pant (wk), V Kohli, S Yadav, D Karthik, D Hooda, A Patel, R Ashwin, B Kumar, D Chahar, A Singh

Afghanistan

M Nabi (c), H Zazai, R Gurbaz (wk), I Zadran, K Janat, N Zadran, A Omarzai, R Khan, F Malik, M Rahman, F Farooqi

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Virat Kohli,Suryakumar Yadav, Hazratullah Zazai, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Karim Janat, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Asia Cup 2022: India vs Afghanistan fanstasy picks

Rohit Sharma

Team India finally came good in the last match against Sri Lanka, howeverr his efforts went in vain as India lost to Sri lanka. He will be looking to carryon the form in the last match ofthe campaign

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman has not only been the leading wicket-taker in the tournament but has been sensational in the powerplay. Team India batters will find it hard to pick him and need to be creful while facing him.

Rashid Khan

The leg-spinner struggled to pick wickets in the initial matches, however, he has returned back to form picking up 6 wickets in the last three matches.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

He is the leading run-scorer for Afghanistan in the tournament. The 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batter will look to dominate the bowlers and give flying start to Afghanistan in powerplay.