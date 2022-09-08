Last Updated:

IND Vs AFG: Virat Kohli Breaks His Century Drought, Smashes 1st Hundred Since 2019 To Power India To 212/2

Asia Cup 2022: Opening the innings after being put into bat, Rahul scored 62 off 41 balls, while Kohli remained unbeaten on 122 off just 61 balls. The duo shared a 119 runs for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for the total.

Press Trust Of India

The long wait for a Virat Kohli hundred, 989 days to be precise, ended on Thursday when he struck a high-quality 122 to take India to 212 for two against Afghanistan and lighten up the dead rubber of the Asia Cup here. His unbeaten effort off 61 balls got him his first hundred since November 2019 and 71st overall, equalling Ricky Ponting's tally of international hundreds. He is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the all-time list. With Rohit Sharma being rested for India's final game of the tournament, stand-in skipper K L Rahul (62 off 41) and Kohli shared an entertaining 119 off 76 balls for the opening wicket.

Asia Cup 2022: Vintage Kohli returns 

Kohli started toying with the field and bowlers towards the end of the innings, enough indication that he was back to his best. The knock from Rahul was his most confident one ever since he came back from injury.

The openers played brilliantly against the spinners, including Rashid Khan (0-33), an area they needed to address heading into the T20 World Cup.

It was vintage Kohli on display as he stepped out to the spinners, pierced the field perfectly and even played a rare sweep shot.

That sweep shot came in the sixth over bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rehman. The next ball he came down the track to hit a straight six. The former India captain also got lucky on his way to a memorable hundred as he was dropped in the deep off Mohammad Nabi in the eight over.

With India at 87 for no loss in 10 overs and Kohli on song, India looked set for a massive total.

It was raining boundaries in the last five overs as Kohli reached the elusive three figure mark with a crisp pull shot off pacer Fareed Ahmed. He took his helmet off and smiled before kissing his necklace as part his celebration.

He ended the innings in style by smashing two sixes and a four off Fazalhaq Farooqi to push India past 200. 

