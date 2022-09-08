IND Vs AFG: Virat Kohli Breaks His Century Drought, Smashes 1st Hundred Since 2019 To Power India To 212/2

Virat Kohli smashed his first hundred since November 2019 as India posted an imposing 212 for two against Afghanistan in an inconsequential Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Thursday.

Opening the innings after being put into bat, Rahul scored 62 off 41 balls, while Kohli remained unbeaten on 122 off just 61 balls.

The duo shared a 119 runs for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for the total.

Brief Scores: India: 212 for 2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 122 not out, KL Rahul 62; Fareed Ahmed 2/57).