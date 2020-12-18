IND Vs AUS 1st Test: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc Nullify Allan Border's BIG Prediction

The highly anticipated India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar test series kicked off on Thursday and saw Virat Kohli’s men take on the Aussie bowlers in the Ind vs Aus 1st Test. At the end of the opening day of the India vs Australia 2020 first day-night Test match, the visitors were reduced to 233 for six at the Adelaide Oval. The Aussies took full advantage of the new ball and managed to dismiss two Indian batsmen who were sent back to the hut after the dismissal of Indian team captain Virat Kohli. Legendary Australia batsman Allan Border felt that despite Australia having an upper hand, the match was evenly poised at the end of the first day.

Also Read New Zealand Vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Allan Border speaks on India vs Australia 2020

Speaking during the pre-match show on the Sony Sports Network, Border mentioned how he did not feel that Australia had their noses in front yet and disagreed with the people who believe the notion. Border added how runs on the board will always be crucial in a pink-ball Test match. Border predicted that the Indian cricket team could manage around 300 runs at the end of the first innings, which will be a good score, and considering the conditions, the pitch could pick up some pace and assist the bowlers going into the second day of the match. He went on to mention how the match was “very much even-steven at that moment.”

Also Read GKH Vs GGC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Final Preview

Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Update

However, the Indian team did not manage to reach Border’s mentioned total as the Aussie bowlers folded them up pretty soon in the first session of the second day. The Indian cricket team was dismissed for 244 as the batting tailenders managed to add just 11 runs to India’s overnight score and lost all the remaining wickets. Yet, Australia could only manage to muster 191 in response and as a result, at the end of Day 2, India were 9-1 at Stumps, leading by 62 runs.

1st Test. 93.1: WICKET! M Shami (0) is out, c Travis Head b Pat Cummins, 244 all out https://t.co/fxaVmC6qAK #AUSvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2020

Also Read Shane Warne Slammed For Making Fun Of Cheteshwar Pujara's 'Steve' Nickname At Yorkshire

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw was dismissed on the second ball of the first over of the innings by Mitchell Starc while Pat Cummins got the better of Mayank Agarwal at 17. The Indian cricket team banked on their skipper to deliver and he did it to the best of his capabilities. Virat Kohli managed to stitch up 50+ partnerships with 2 batters but failed to make a further impact as the other Indian batsmen seemed clueless against the Aussie bowlers. Playing in his last match before returning to India, Kohli managed to end his innings with a gritty 74 in the first innings of the Border-Gavaskar Test series opener.

Also Read Sanjay Manjrekar 'amazed' As Virat Kohli Stays Calm After A Horrible Mix-up With Rahane

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.