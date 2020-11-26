IND Vs AUS 2020: Doordarshan Bags Exclusive Radio Rights, Also To Broadcast Commentary

As the Ind vs Aus 2020 series is inching closer, fans are getting eager to witness their favourite superstars live in action. Along with the official live telecast of the matches, Doordarshan has come on board as an exclusive radio partner for the tour. This move will ensure the proceedings of the cricket matches reach an even wider audience in the nation.

Ind vs Aus 2020: Prasar Bharti to do ball-by-ball live commentary

Prasar Bharati's Doordarshan and All India Radio have come to an agreement with Sony Pictures Networks, who have the official rights for the series. According to the agreement, All India Radio will do live commentary for all the matches in the series for their listeners. After a sub-licensing deal, Sony Pictures Networks will also share coverage of limited-overs matches with Doordarshan. Along with that, Prasar Bharati also plans to live stream the commentary on its YouTube channel.

All India Radio boasts of a huge listener base and with radio commentary, the series will reach a lot more cricket fans. Prasar Bharati also made several attempts to become the official radio partner for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League and was involved in several negotiations with the BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly, and other board members. However, the talks did not come to fruition. The Ind vs Aus 2020 series could prove to be a game-changer for Prasar Bharati due to the massive popularity of the teams.

India vs Australia schedule

The two teams will battle it out in all three formats in Australia. The long tour will kick-start with a three-match ODI series, followed by as many T20Is. After the six white-ball matches, the sides will lock horns in a four-match Test series. The India vs Australia 1st ODI is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 26. The contest will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Fans in India will be able to enjoy India vs Australia live action on the Sony Network.

The India vs Australia 1st ODI is deemed even more special for the touring nation, as it marks the return of international cricket for the team. Virat Kohli will lead the side in all the limited-overs fixtures, however, he is expected to fly back to India after the first Test for the birth of his child. It is also expected that this would be the first series after the COVID-19 pandemic that will have spectators in the stadium.

