Ind Vs Aus 2nd ODI: Live Streaming Details, Preview, Schedule And Squad Updates

India will now face Australia in a must-win second ODI match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday, January 17. The Australian cricket team are currently on a tour to India to play three ODIs over the course of 6 days in the country.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Preview

Australia won the first ODI by 10 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch clobbered match-winning centuries on their way to an unbeaten 258-run opening stand. India will now have to win the upcoming Rajkot encounter to stay alive in the 3-match series.

India vs Australia 2020: 2nd ODI squad updates

Rohit Sharma made a comeback into the Indian squad after being rested from the T20I home series against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion while batting at the Wankhede and is likely to sit out in the upcoming ODI. Check out the final line-ups of both teams in the ongoing series.

Ind vs Aus: India squad

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ind vs Aus: Australia squad

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, D’Arcy Short, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb

India vs Australia live streaming details

The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST on January 17 and will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV. For live updates and highlights, visit the official BCCI website – www.bcci.tv. You can also view live score updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI.

That's that from the Wankhede.



Absolute domination by the Australian openers as Australia win the 1st ODI by 10 wickets and go 1-0 up in the three-match series.



Scorecard - https://t.co/yur0YuDrGa #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/VF05mP0kg7 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2020

