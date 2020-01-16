The Debate
Ind Vs Aus 2nd ODI: Live Streaming Details, Preview, Schedule And Squad Updates

Cricket News

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI: India to face Australia in a must-win 2nd ODI in Rajkot on January 17. Read on for the live streaming details of the upcoming match.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ind vs Aus

India will now face Australia in a must-win second ODI match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday, January 17. The Australian cricket team are currently on a tour to India to play three ODIs over the course of 6 days in the country.

Also Read | Ind Vs Aus: Shikhar Dhawan Becomes 5th Indian To Score 1,000 Runs Against Australia

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Preview

Australia won the first ODI by 10 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch clobbered match-winning centuries on their way to an unbeaten 258-run opening stand. India will now have to win the upcoming Rajkot encounter to stay alive in the 3-match series.

Also Read | Ind Vs Aus: Virat Kohli's Dismissal No.6 To Adam Zampa In White-ball Cricket Stuns Fans

India vs Australia 2020: 2nd ODI squad updates

Rohit Sharma made a comeback into the Indian squad after being rested from the T20I home series against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion while batting at the Wankhede and is likely to sit out in the upcoming ODI. Check out the final line-ups of both teams in the ongoing series.

Ind vs Aus: India squad

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ind vs Aus: Australia squad

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, D’Arcy Short, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb

Also Read | Ind Vs Aus: Twitterati Demands Virat Kohli's Return To No.3 After Average Batting Display

India vs Australia live streaming details

The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST on January 17 and will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV. For live updates and highlights, visit the official BCCI website – www.bcci.tv. You can also view live score updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI.  

Also Read | Ind Vs Aus: Steve Waugh Accuses Virat Kohli Of Disrespecting New Aussie Nemesis Adam Zampa

Published:

