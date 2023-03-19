IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Star Aussie Batter Set To Return In Vizag, Look To Avoid Series Loss

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: After an enduring defeat in the 1st ODI, the Australian Team receives an impetus ahead of the 2nd ODI. David Warner, who was struck with an elbow injury during the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and was ruled out of the squad after the match culminated, has joined the Australian squad before the Vizag ODI. Warner may or may not be in the playing XI for the match.

As per Cricket Australia, David Warner has returned to the ODI squad before the 2nd ODI that is set to take place today in Vizag. The arrival of Warner is a pleasant sight for Australia, who lost the 1st ODI by 5 wickets, and in Vizag they will play to save the series. While Warner has recuperated from an injury that he suffered on his elbow courtesy of Mohammad Siraj's fiery delivery in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test.Warner's inclusion in the playing XI for the 2nd ODI is a matter of curiosity. The 2nd ODI is set to start soon. It will commence at 1:30 PM IST.

Ind vs Aus: ODI series squads

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

India vs Aus: 1st ODI match summary

India's stand-in captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and invited Australia to bat in the day-night game. Batting first, Australia did not get the best of starts as Travis Head fell early after adding just 5 runs to the tally. Following the wicket, the Australian innings settled with Mitchell March and Steve Smith showcasing risk-free cricket and scoring at the run rate of above 5.

At the score of 72, Ravindra Jadeja dismisse Australia skipper Steve Smith and broke the partnership that had started to look dangerous. Smith's wicket brought Marnus Labuschagne to the crease. Both Labuschagne and Marsh continued the flow of runs and built a quick 50-run stand, however Marsh fell for 81 and that triggered the massive Aussie collapse. After that the Aussie innings derailed and the visitors kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. From 139 for 3, Australia's inningscrumbled and ended at a meagre 188 runs after 35.4 overs.

Chasing a small total, India got off to a shaky start and they were in trouble at 16/3. At 39/4 India were reeling but after that KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya took the initiative of resurrecting the Indian innings. The partnership was brewing up until Marcus Stonis' short ball got rid of Pandya.

The skipper's wicket brought Jadeja to the crease, and at that juncture, India were 83/5. Jadeja and KL Rahul played cautiously and slowly got their feet under the table. The duo built a 100-run stand to take India home. KL Rahul's knock of 75 runs became the point of difference in the end, as India secured a win by 5 wickets.