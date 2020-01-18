IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI: Bengaluru Pitch Report, Weather Updates And Match Preview

India will now face Australia in a series-deciding third ODI at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The 3-match series is currently levelled at 1-1. The action will commence at 1:30 PM IST on January 19.

Also Read | Ind Vs Aus: Sanju Samson's Exclusion Makes Twitterati Question Dhawan And Pant's Places

IND vs AUS 2020: Squad updates

Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma made a comeback for the Australian contests after being rested from the T20I series against Sri Lanka. In the visitor’s line-up, D'Arcy Short was named as a replacement for Sean Abbott after the latter suffered a side-strain ahead of the opening ODI. Check out final line-ups of both teams in the ongoing series.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India’s squad

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, K.S. Bharat

Also Read | Ind Vs Aus: Shikhar Dhawan Becomes 5th Indian To Score 1,000 Runs Against Australia

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Australia’s squad

Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Doubtful For IND Vs AUS ODI Due To Thumb Injury: Report

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Weather report

Conditions are all set for a spectacular run-fest. With no threat of rains, expect 100-overs of quality cricketing entertainment between the two nations. The temperature at the time of the game is expected to be around 18°C.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Makes A Huge Statement About Countering The Dew Factor In The 1st ODI

Bengaluru pitch report

The M. Chinnaswamy deck has always been known for churning out batting-friendly pitches. Expect similar conditions in the series-deciding third ODI as a high-scoring thriller is on the cards for both teams. Due to the small dimensions of the stadium and the possibility of dew kicking in the evening, the captain winning the toss is likely to field first.

Clinical performance by #TeamIndia to beat Australia by 36 runs and level the series 1-1. Onto the decider in Bengaluru. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/H808C2tbot — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2020

Also Read | IND Vs AUS Dream11 2nd T20 Prediction, Tips For Today: Everything You Need To Know

Also Read | IND Vs AUS Live Stream, Live Score: Best Ways To Watch 2nd T20I Match Live Today Using SonyLIV, JioTV