IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Fans Describe Eventful Moments From Brisbane Test With Funny Memes

The Indian team has been blemished with numerous injuries in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A plethora of players have been injured during the course of the Test series which has enfeebled the squad. India, who are probably fielding their second-string squad in the India vs Australia 4th Test, are now in danger of losing pacer Navdeep Saini.

ALSO READ | T Natarajan, Washington Sundar replicate THIS Rahul Dravid-VVS Laxman feat in Brisbane

India vs Australia live: Fans get creative and run meme riot to describe match situations on Day 1

Saini almost dismissed Marnus Labuschagne in the 36th over with a stunning delivery. However, India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, who is one of the best fielders in the team, surprisingly failed to latch on to a straightforward catch. The bowler looked to be in some sort of discomfort post the aforementioned delivery and ultimately walked off the field. This could prove to be a point of great concern for the touring party, as losing a prominent fast bowler on the very first day, could have dire consequences.

Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NXinlnZ9W5 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2021

The BCCI confirmed Saini's injury with a tweet stating that the speedster had complained of pain in his groin. The player had a word with the team's physio, Nitin Patel, and went off the field. The fast bowler was assessed by the medical team, and according to the latest Navdeep Saini injury update, the cricketer has been taken for scans.

ALSO READ | T Natarajan clinches THIS all-time Indian cricket record with fairytale debut in Brisbane

The Navdeep Saini injury got the Twitterati buzzing as a lot of fans took to Twitter and shared their views on India's ever-growing injury concerns. Several reactions poured in as fans got creative and described India's situation in the game through some hysterical memes. Here's a look at some of the best reactions. They used the hashtag #GabbaTest for the same and memes also included Rohit Sharma getting almost hit on his fingers by a Prithvi Shaw throw.

#gabbatest

Smith and Labuschagne's after adding 50+ runs in partnership pic.twitter.com/TTJY1ZqzuX — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) January 15, 2021

#GabbaTest

When you see Smith and Labuschagne dominating the inexperienced Indian bowling unit pic.twitter.com/2HVGA70hCZ — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) January 15, 2021

#GabbaTest

Rahane dropped a daily regulation catch of Labuschagne at gully



Fans:- pic.twitter.com/jyA1xttV74 — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) January 15, 2021

ajinkya rahane giving bowling to rohit sharma in #GabbaTest pic.twitter.com/AA0TywqLFO — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) January 15, 2021

ALSO READ | Natarajan, Sundar make Test debuts as injury-hit India eye to end Australia's Gabba streak

IND vs AUS 4th Test live streaming details

For IND vs AUS 4th Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST). For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of IND vs AUS 4th Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ | Marnus Labuschagne's dropped catch at Gabba proves costly for India as he smashes century

SOURCE: BCCI INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.