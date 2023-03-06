IND Vs AUS: Alex Carey Backs Himself To Play More Sweep Shots In 4th Test Against India

Australia's wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey has backed himself to play more sweep shots in the upcoming fourth Test match against India. Carey has stated that he is looking to back his strengths against Indian spinners in Ahmedabad despite the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium likely to be a rank turner. Carey has played five innings and has scored 56 runs in three Tests thus far. He has been dismissed while playing sweep or reverse sweep on three occasions in the series.

Carey, while speaking with reporters in Indore, shared his game plan for the final test in Ahmedabad. He mentioned that he gained confidence from his performance in the first game, where he scored 36 runs with some expressive shots in the first innings. However, he was disappointed with his dismissal while defending.

"I had some confidence out of the first game and then getting out defending, am I happy with that? Not really," Carey stated. The fourth Test match is slated to take place from March 9 to 13.

"I think probably just sticking to my method now and understanding if you chase it too much then you might get yourself into trouble. So yeah, back my strength and try to score with the sweeps and manipulate a little bit more that way. In India, if you change your method too much, it goes pretty quickly. I’ll continue to be positive over here," Carey said ahead of the 3rd Test match against India.

"We all know that our players play differently, Travis (Head) will play an aggressive nature and Peter (Handscomb) will grind out runs, and he's played beautifully. And Steve (Smith) does it his way. We’ve all got different methods and, internally, we live with that. So looking forward to another opportunity in Ahmedabad and get down and maybe get the broom out again," he added.

India vs Australia: Full squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia squad: Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson.

Image: BCCI