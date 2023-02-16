Former Australia captain Allan Border has picked his XI for Delhi Test. Allan Border makes two changes from the Australian side that lost by innings and 132 runs in Nagpur. The second Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy will begin from 17 February 2023.

Allan Border, who observes Australian cricket vividly has listed his side for the second Test. Speaking to SEN 1170, Border said Travis Head should be given the chance to play in the Delhi Test. "I thought he must have been crook or injured himself. I just couldn’t believe that Travis Head could be left just on a whim that he didn’t play very well in India last time or when they were in Sri Lanka or whatever."

"That’s maybe a case, but you’re allowed to improve, and Travis Head is one of those players that has improved and he showed that during the summer. He deserved the opportunity to play in that First Test match no doubt it about, I think they got that selection really wrong."

Border also said that Australia should play to its strength which is its fast bowling. He further elaborated the stance by stating the 2004 tour that Australia won in India. "We tend to look at the pitches that are gonna turn and say we should play with a couple of spinners. I’m a bit the other way – I think we should go with our strengths, go with our fast bowlers, bowl with certain plans to their batsman, subtle different changes of tactics, and play with the three quicks and just the one spinner. That formula has worked for us generally. And when we’ve done in India in the past, it’s on the back of McGrath, Kasprowicz, Jason Gillespie – these guys. Fast bowlers doing a really good job for us and getting the 20 wickets."

Other than Travis Head, Border has made the place for Josh Hazlewood, if he deems fit before the second Test.

Allan Border picks Australia's playing XI for Delhi Test

Allan Border’s Australia XI for second Test: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green (if fit), Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood (if fit)