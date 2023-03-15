IND Vs AUS: Ashwin Singles Out One Australian Batsman For Praise - 'Hard Work Never Fails'

Team India won the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia by a margin of 2-1 after the fourth Test at Ahmedabad ended in a draw. The Indian team also qualified for the World Test Championship final after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in the first Test played at the Hagley Oval the same day.

Coming to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy so Team India had plenty of heroes which contributed to the series win but especially spinner R Ashwin who took 25 wickets in the series and also contributed runs with the bat. The Ahmedabad Test also saw the hundred of batsman Usman Khawaja who also played some phenomenal innings in the series.

After the conclusion of the four-match series India spinner R Ashwin has hailed opener Usman Khawaja for his innings in Ahmedabad. Hailing Khawaja's innings on his YouTube channel Ashwin said, "It was a solid batting pitch. After seeing tricky surfaces in the first three Tests, this pitch in Ahmedabad was a relief to all the batters. Usman Khawaja batted really well throughout the series and found ways to score runs."

"When he started his Test career, former England spinner Graeme Swann took his wickets for fun. He didn't have the greatest of times. When he began his career, he came in with a big reputation but was not able to fully showcase his ability and talent when he started", Ashwin added.

'Usman Khawaja is a great example of 'Hard work never fails'', said Ashwin

"Usman Khawaja is a great example of 'Hard work never fails. When he came back, his play against spin was always in doubt. However, he played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka and then came to India. Khawaja plays with low hands and softer defense. In Australia, there will be plenty of bounce as compared to India. I was eagerly waiting to see how he plays on surfaces that have bounce with low hands", Ashwin concluded.

Team India will now face Australia in the World Test Championship final to be held from June 7, 2023, to June 11, 2023. The match will be played at the Kennington Oval ground in London.

Team India will be playing their second continuous WTC final whereas Australia will be featuring in their first final of the most awaited event.