IND Vs AUS: Australian Players Celebrate Holi Ahead Of 4th Test Against India - WATCH

Australian cricketers on Wednesday celebrated Holi in Ahmedabad ahead of the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Cricket Australia took to its official Twitter handle to share a video showing the visitors enjoying the festivities at their team hotel on the eve of the 4th Test match. Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Matt Kuhnemann, Alex Carey, and Marnus Labuschagne took part in the celebrations.

Labuschagne took to his official Instagram handle to share pictures of his teammates celebrating the festival of colours. In the video shared by cricket.com.au, Australian players could be seen smearing colours at each other.

The Aussies were right into the spirit of celebrations for Holi, the Hindu festival of colour #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/wIe78wYk0u — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 8, 2023

On Tuesday, Indian players celebrated Holi after several hours of practice at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The BCCI shared a few pictures on Twitter showing Indian players celebrating Holi inside the home team's dressing room at the stadium and in the team bus. Earlier, Indian batsman Shubman Gill shared a video on Instagram, in which captain Rohit Sharma along with other members of the team was seen dancing to Holi songs. In the video, Rohit could be seen throwing colours at Kohli with the latter shaking the legs in the team bus.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, the two Indian players from Mumbai, also took to their respective social media handles to share videos from their Holi celebrations on Tuesday. The duo is part of the Indian team that is currently in Ahmedabad for the fourth and final Test match against Australia. As far as the ongoing fourth Test match is concerned, Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first.

India vs Australia, 4th Test: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Image: Instagram/MarnusLabuschagne