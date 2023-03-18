IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Team India Might Not Be Able To Seal The Series In Vizag, Here's Why

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and co. are 1-0 up in the series and they will go all guns blazing at Vizag to seal the series and extend their streak to 9 consecutive ODI victories. Hardik Pandya led the Indian team in the 1st ODI and was hailed for his captaincy tactics and bowling changes. Rohit had to miss out the series opener due to personal matters but he will be back and will lead the 'Men in Blue' against Steve Smith's Australia. The second ODI is to be played on March 19, 2023.

A fizzer on the cards for Vizag ODI?

The upcoming second ODI match between India and Australia might get abandoned due to the chances of heavy rainfall in many parts of Andhra Pradesh including Visakhapatnam. The second ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia is scheduled to be played at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag and there are chances of severe thunderstorms and hailstorm in parts of the state, which may result in the cancellation of the second ODI. There are also chances that due to rainfall, the match may get shortened by several overs.

Severe Thunderstorms and isolated Hail storms seen in many parts of Tirupati and Nellore Districts. Locals advised to stay alert for next 1 to 2 hours especially when you are working outdoor ‼️⛈️ pic.twitter.com/XZsuNnt7EB — Vizag Weatherman (@VizagWeather247) March 18, 2023

First ODI in a nutshell

India and Australia locked horns against each other in the first ODI on Friday, March 17, 2023. India defeated Australia by 5 wickets on the back of a match-saving partnership between KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. Earlier in the Australian innings, Mohammed Shami rattled the Australian batting lineup to dismiss the visitors for a low score of 188 runs. Mohammed Siraj also contributed by taking three wickets. Apart from his unbeaten 45 off 69 balls, Jadeja also picked up two wickets.

India vs Australia: Predicted Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Umran Malik, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia: Full squads

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia's ODI squad: Steve Smith (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Image: BCCI

