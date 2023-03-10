IND Vs AUS: Batting Legend Names The 'standout Batter' Of BGT 2023; 'He Showed His Class'

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer has heaped praises on Usman Khawaja for becoming the first Aussie batter to score a century in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Australia won the toss in the fourth Test match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and decided to bat first in a bid to win the match and level the series. After an opening stand of 61 runs with Travis Head, Khawaja went on to complete his century by the end of the day.

Meanwhile, speaking on ESPN Cricinfo, Jaffer said "Usman Khawaja, since that first Test match, has been the standout batter in the series. He showed his class and played beautifully. He played the whole day for his hundred and you've got to give it to his patience and persistence”. Khawaja and skipper Steve Smith added 79 runs off 248 balls for the third wicket stand, while his best partnership came alongside Cameron Green.

Usman Khawaja & Cameron Green's unbeaten stand on Day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test

The Aussies ended the first day’s play on 255/4 with Khawaja batting on 104* and Green unbeaten on 49*. Further shedding his thoughts on the 36-year-old opener’s knock, the former Indian cricketer said, “Khawaja plays really well in his legs and he is really strong there. I can understand Ashwin bowling round the stump because you get LBW and bowled in play, but for the fast bowlers, you know, they need to use the over-the-wicket angle as well”.

Yesterday was a *very* good day for Usman Khawaja, who will resume day two on 104no #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/J8xe3zbY55 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 10, 2023

“Khawaja does get out quite a few times nicking the ball on the off to fast bowlers. So, you know, bowling in that manner the whole day, they could have done better,” Jaffer added. As Day 2’s play resumed, Khawaja and Green continued the strong display against the Indian lineup in Ahmedabad. Australia’s score stood at 347/4 at lunch on Day 2 with Khawaja unbeaten after completing his 150 in 345 balls. Green was unbeaten on 95 runs off 135 balls, as both batters took their stand to 177 runs off 290 balls at lunch.