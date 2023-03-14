IND Vs AUS: BCCI Gives Firm Response To ICC's 'poor' Pitch Rating For Indore Surface

Australia won the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy dominantly by nine wickets with the match ending in three days. The match was played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore and a total of 30 wickets fell in the first two days of the Test match. Team India batsmen struggled regularly against the Australian spinners and Nathan Lyon was the Man of the Match who picked up an 11-wicket haul in the match.

Now, after the four-match series between India and Australia has come to an end, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appealed against the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the "poor" pitch rating given to the Indore pitch after the third Test match. As per ESPNcricinfo, an official of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Stadium (MPCA) told that ICC match referee Chris Broad has given a "poor" rating to the Holkar Stadium pitch where the third Test between India and Australia was played.

Chris Broad said: 'Pitch was very dry and did not provide'

Chris Broad said in his report, "pitch was very dry and did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start." Broad further stated, "excessive and uneven bounce throughout the match."

Broad's report to the pitch meant that the venue has now accrued three demerit points and two more demerit points will lead the venue a ban from hosting an international match for 12 months.

ICC panel to review the pitch

If we further talk about BCCI's appeal, a two-member ICC panel will review the pitch and will give its decision after 14 days for the same.

If we talk deeply regarding the Indore Test match between India and Australia, the surface had a lot of help for the spinners which helped the Aussie spinners to trouble the Indian batsmen and bowled them out for low scores in both innings.

The first two Test matches of the series which were played at Delhi and Nagpur were given an "average" pitch rating by the ICC match referee Andy Pycroft. Team India had won both matches and take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Coming back to the fourth Test match that was played at Ahmedabad had a pretty batting-friendly wicket with the match lasting for all five days.