IND Vs AUS: BCCI Reveals The First Look Of The WTC Final Pitch At The Oval

India is set to face Australia in the all-important World Test Championship final at the Kennington Oval in London, England. After a two-year qualification period, it was India and Australia who managed to make it to the WTC Final. It is Team India's second successive WTC Final after losing the first one to New Zealand. India won the toss and elected to bowl first.

All eyes are on the pitch for the WTC Final as a lot will depend on how the surface behaves at the Oval. BCCI recently shared the first look of the pitch ahead of the start of the IND vs AUS final.

India vs Australia: BCCI shares glimpse of WTC Final pitch

A look at the canvas for the #WTC23 Final. pic.twitter.com/kpxYPLt5Na — BCCI (@BCCI) June 7, 2023

Dinesh Karthik provides critical weather and pitch update

With a little less than two and a half hours remaining for the final to begin, Karthik provided an important weather update from the ground. The veteran wicket-keeper said, “Cloudy now, should get better”. He also revealed that the temperature was 12 degree Celsius at the time of uploading the story.

Job done #CricketTwitter ✅#WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/hmoAvpwDkg — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 7, 2023

India vs Australia: Full Squads for ICC WTC Final

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat