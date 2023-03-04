IND Vs AUS: Chappell Names One Player Who Should Be In Indian Side; 'India Needs Him'

India all-rounder and T20I captain Hardik Pandya has proved his worth in the white ball format by playing some exceptional innings in recent times and also contributing to Team India's win. The Vadodara-based all-rounder under his leadership also took Team India to the number one position in the ICC T20I Team Rankings.

Now, when the Indian cricket team lost to Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former Australia captain Ian Chappell slammed the Indian team management and raised a question as to why Hardik Pandya is not a part of the Indian Test setup.

Ian Chappell said to ESPNcricinfo, “I don't understand why Hardik Pandya isn't in the Indian team. People keep telling me he can't bowl this much. But again, are you listening to the medical people or having a chat with the cricket people? If Pandya wants to play, he should be in the Indian side. He's a good batsman, he bowls decently, he is a damn good fielder."

Chappell said: 'India needs Hardik Pandya'

“To find the right balance, Australia needed Cameron Green in there. And India needs Hardik Pandya. Let me first fully be on Blues (ODIs and T20Is) and then I will see about the whites", Chappell added.

Before Ian Chappell's comment on Hardik Pandya's place in Team India's Test side, the India all-rounder was also questioned regarding his return to the longer format. Hardik Pandya had said, "I will come back when I feel it's the right time to play Test-match cricket. Right now, I'm going to focus on white-ball cricket, which is important, and if time is right and body is fine, I'll give the long format a try."

After Hardik Pandya made his international debut against Australia on the 2016 tour in the first T20I, Pandya was also included in the Test team in the series against Sri Lanka. Hardik Pandya back then also scored a Test century in the series and proved his worth with the ball on the 2018 England tour. Hardik Pandya grabbed a fifer in the third Test held at the Trent Bridge ground in Nottinghamshire. But he has been missing from the longest format due to injury concerns.