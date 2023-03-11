IND Vs AUS: Confusion Prevails As Virat Kohli's Scores First Test 50 In 14 Months- WATCH

Team India gave a brilliant reply to Australia's massive 480-run score on the Day 3 of the fourth Test match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Indian cricket team had a brilliant day with the bat as opener Shubman Gill scored his second Test century and his first in India.

Former India captain Virat Kohli also hit a half-century after 14 months. Virat last scored a half-century in Test cricket against South Africa in January 2022.

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test fifty; Watch

Virat Kohli reached his half-century after taking a double off Nathan Lyon. While Virat took the second run there was slight confusion related to it as it seemed that Kohli had taken a run short. While the decision was reviewed it was found that the former India captain had completed the second run and then it was confirmed that he had reached his 29th Test half-century.

Kohli now will look to convert this century into a big hundred as he has not been able to touch the three-figure mark in the red ball format since 2019. Virat last scored his Test hundred against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

If we talk about the match, Team India scored a total of 289/3 at Stumps on Day 3 with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja steady at the crease.

India had a solid day with the bat as Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma continued from their overnight score of 36/0. Rohit Sharma was playing well but soon got out for a score of 35. Other than Rohit, Pujara also batted well for his 42 but was caught in front off the bowling of Nathan Lyon.

Other than Team India, Australia also grabbed a first-innings score of 480 with Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green scoring hundreds. Khawaja hit a brilliant 180-run knock and didn't find any difficulty to play any Indian bowler. Green also played a knock of 114 and stitched a partnership of 208 runs with Khawaja for the fifth wicket.

Team India are already 2-1 up in the four-match series and have also retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a record fourth time. Australia on the other hand have already qualified for the World Test Championship final.