IND Vs AUS: Cricket Fan Who Became An Internet Sensation After Finding 'gold' In 4th Test

During the fourth Test match between Australia and India at the Narendra Modi Stadium, a medical student from Ahmedabad named Mohit Chavda gained widespread popularity on social media after finding a ball lost in the crowd before stumps on Day 2. The incident occurred when Indian opener Shubman Gill hit a massive six in the final over of the day's play, and the ball got stuck in the white sheets around the sight screen. The match was delayed as the umpires prepared to resume play with a new ball.

Despite a security guard stopping the 24-year-old student from jumping into the restricted area to search for the ball, he waited for a moment when the guard was distracted and then moved in to retrieve the lost ball. However, he was soon asked to move aside from the area as the umpires decided to start the play with another ball. Chavda went back inside to look for his fallen sandal. To his surprise, he found the lost ball instead, leading to an ecstatic celebration with his arms in the air.

Here's what Chavda said about his famous moment

His jubilation has since turned him into a meme on social media, and he has received a deluge of messages and friend requests on his accounts, causing him to make some of them private due to the overwhelming response.

"I didn't find the ball at first so I waved that I can't find the ball. The umpire waved that they managed to get another ball and they told me you just leave from there because I was disturbing the vision. When I went back to get the sandal, at the same time the ball was actually on the seat and my foot was on the ball," Chavda told AAP on Saturday.

"So much of an adrenaline rush going at that time. I didn't know what actually happened until after I saw the broadcast of the clip on BCCI TV. I didn't sleep until 2 or 3 am, I was just going through all the messages, memes, videos; so many funny comments, people are too creative nowadays," he added.

Ball goes missing in Ahmedabad. Triggers laughter after being found by a man. pic.twitter.com/dqW2s1eASJ — Cricket Junkie (@JunkieCricket) March 10, 2023

Chavda also expressed his happiness about Ravi Shastri describing his famous moment from the commentary box. "Oh, he's found it, he has found it! He has found gold!" Shastri said in commentary.

"How he (Shastri) described the whole scene, it was fabulous. We in India, we all are fans of Harsha Bhogle and Ravi Shastri's commentary and that's what I got," Chavda said.

Image: Twitter