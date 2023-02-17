IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir Gets A Special Responsibility In 2nd Test In Delhi; WATCH

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was given the honor to signal the start of the proceedings of the second Test. Gambhir rang the bell at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi to give the go-ahead to the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy taking place in Delhi. India lead the 4-match series 1-0.

Gautam Gambhir, who is a native of Delhi came to his home ground of Arun Jaitley Stadium with a different role to play on Friday. The 41-year-old rang the bell to give the second Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy an official start. Watch Gautam Gambhir ringing the bell.

🎥 That moment when @GautamGambhir - 2007 ICC World Twenty20 Championship & 2011 ICC World Cup-winner - rang the bell to begin the proceedings on Day 1 of the 2nd #INDvAUS Test 👏 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ms4NO28ZgB — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2023

Retired from international cricket, Gautam Gambhir is still contributing to the game Gambhir is a Member of Parliament from East Delhi Constituency.

While this was about a former India player, the Delhi Test will remain memorable for a current Indian player as well. Cheteshwar Pujara, who played his 99th test in Nagpur is playing his 100th Test in Delhi. Gautam Gambhir congratulated Pujara via social media.

100th test. Truly inspirational. A great display of consistency & character! @cheteshwar1! pic.twitter.com/RZj8cDyBkr — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 17, 2023

Gautam Gambhir's Cricket Stats

Gautam Gambhir has represented India in all three formats. Gambhir played 58 Tests, 157 ODIs, and 37 T20Is for India. In Test Cricket he garnered a score of 4,154 with an average of 41.95, having registered 9 centuries and 22 half-centuries in process. In the 50-over format, Gambhir scored over 5000 runs with an approximate average of 40. While he has 11 centuries in this format, the 97 he scored in the final of the 2011 ODI World Cup will remain his most memorable. In T20Is he could only amass 972 runs, but in this outfit as well the left-hander played an incredible knock to emerge as world champion. The 75-run innings he played in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan still reverberates whenever the famous victory gets mentioned. With his crucial knocks in finals, Gambhir is touted by many experts as one of the biggest big match players of India.