IND Vs AUS: India Bowl Out Australia For 263 On Day 1 Of Second Test

India dismissed Australia for 263 on the opening day of the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy here on Friday. Australia were once again undone by India's slow bowling as the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin (3/57) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/68) shared six-wickets between them.

Ashwin's scalps included the prized wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in the same over.

Seasoned seamer Mohammed Shami (4/60) accounted for the rest of the Australian batters.

Contributions by opener Usman Khawaja (81) and Peter Handscomb (72 not out) took Australia over the 250-run mark.

Khawaja had looked set to score his 14th Test century but a stunning one-handed catch by KL Rahul in the afternoon session spelt the end of the opener's innings.

Skipper Pat Cummins played a spirited 59-ball 33-run knock that included three fours and two sixes.

India lead the four-match series 1-0.

Brief scores: Australia 1st Innings: 263 all out in 78.4 overs (Usman Khawaja 81; Peter Handscomb 72 not out; Mohammed Shami 4/60)

