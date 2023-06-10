IND Vs AUS: India Set Their Eyes To Break 121-year-old Jinx In WTC 2023 Final At The Oval

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma and co. are currently battling it out to claim the biggest crown of Test cricket against a defiant Australian side. Pat Cummins and co. have been extremely immaculate in all their plans and have outplayed India in almost every department of the game in the ongoing WTC 2023 Final so far. To some extent, it can be said that the Indian team management misread the conditions at the Oval and at the moment they have been left behind way too far in the game. On the inaugural day of this marquee match, India won the toss and decided to put the Aussies into bat and since then it has been Australia's game. The Indian outfit showed some glimpses of brilliance, but one has to respect the fact that it is a Test match and the better team always wins.

India clawed their way back into the game after taking seven crucial Australian wickets on the second day but the Indian batters couldn't compliment their efforts. It was Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur's stellar partnership of 109 runs that helped India's cause of avoiding a follow-on. As of now, before the start of 4th day's play at the Kia Oval, Australia are slowly inching towards a lead of over 300 and it looks quite possible that India might get a total of around 400 odd runs at the board which will be an uphill task considering the record of successful run chases at the Oval. The highest run chased at the Oval is of 263 runs registered by England against Australia back in the year 1902. Since then anything over 263 runs hasn't been chased down at the venue. If India are to get their hands on the Test mace, they will have to break a record that has been standing for 121 years now.

Three highest successful run chases at the Kennington Oval, London

1902: England chased 263 runs against Australia

England chased 263 runs against Australia 1963: West Indies chased 253 runs against England

West Indies chased 253 runs against England 1972: Australia chased 242 runs against England

There are certain predictions for the rain to intervene in the match as per the forecasts for Day 4 and Day 5 of this summit clash. It is to be noted that if the rain plays a spoilsport and a considerable amount of time is lost over two days, the match will move into a reserve day and it might be pretty hard for the batsmen to counter the swing and seam generated from the ball due to the covering on the pitch which will result to the formation of moisture. Only 44 overs have been bowled in the Australian innings so far and a new ball can be opted for only after 36 more overs have been bowled. India will have to make the most out of the first hour's play and it will be a deciding factor in how this match progresses.