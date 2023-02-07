Virat Kohli and Cheteswar Pujara are on the brink of history as they are very close to entering the 2000 runs club in Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India is slated to host Australia in a four-match Test series starting on 9th February in Nagpur. Both Virat and Pujara are a part of India's Test match squad.

Virat and Pujara on cusp of achieving special milestone in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Men in Blue will rely heavily on Virat Kohli and Cheteswar Pujara during the Test series as they have been India's go-to players when it comes to bailing out the team on several occasions. Pujara has accumulated 1893 runs against Australia while Virat has been on a scoring spree with 1682 runs. They further need to add 107 runs and 218 runs respectively to their tally to invade the 200 runs club.

There are five players who already breached the exclusive club as things stand. Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run scorer with 3262 runs in 65 innings while Ricky Ponting comes second with 2555 runs in 51 innings followed by VVS Laxman who made the Aussies his favourite side to score galore of runs.

Rahul Dravid and Michael Clarke complete the list. The onus will be on the Indian side to take advantage of their home soil. They lost the inaugural World Test Championship to New Zealand and are adamant to shrug off their mistakes this time. Virat has managed to find his rhythm but his performances in the red ball cricket haven't been satisfactory and he needs to get the ball rolling especially against the spinners this time.

Pujara has proved his mettle time and time again and the 35-year-old has claimed his spot back with a number of impressive performances in County cricket.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad for the Border-Gavaskar trophy: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner