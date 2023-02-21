IND Vs AUS: Kohli Stops Crowd From Chanting RCB, Points At Indian Jersey From Slips; Watch

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli is winning hearts for a gesture he made during the recently concluded India vs Australia, 2nd Test match in New Delhi. In a video currently going viral on social media, Kohli can be seen stopping the crowd from chanting ‘RCB’ and pointing at his Team India shirt instead. Kohli then applauded the Feroz Shah Kotla crowd, as they erupted in chants of ‘India, India’.

India defeated Australia in the second Test match by six wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the Border - Gavaskar Trophy. The second Test of the four-match series was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, which is also his home ground. Here’s a look at Virat Kohli’s gesture toward his home crowd.

Virat Kohli hit 44 runs in India’s first batting innings

Team India won the second Test match in dominating fashion with Ravindra Jadeja emerging as the best performer. In the first innings of the match, the Aussie was bowled out on 263 runs as Mohammed Shami took a four-wicket haul and the Ravichandran Ashwin - Ravindra Jadeja duo took three wickets each. India scored 262 runs in the second inning with Axar Patel scoring a maximum of 74 runs and Kohli hitting 44 runs.

Australia suffered a collapse on the score of 113 runs in the third innings, with Jadeja notching up figures of 7/42. Nine Aussie wickets fell during the morning session of Day 3. Going ahead, India cruised to the target of 118 runs with ease on the third day itself and won the match by six wickets. Earlier in the first Test, India stunned the Aussie with a win by innings and 132 runs. Kohli became the fastest-ever player to complete 25000 international runs during the first Test.

BCCI names squad for the remainder of the order - Gavaskar Trophy

Later on Sunday, BCCI revealed the squad for the remaining two games of the series. KL Rahul has notably removed the vice-captaincy position, which comes after his disappointing show in both games so far. Here’s a look at the squad announced by BCCI.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.