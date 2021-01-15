IND Vs AUS Live: Aakash Chopra Decodes THIS R Ashwin Tactic To Remove Marnus Labuschagne

The India vs Australia 4th Test match went underway on Friday at The Gabba in Brisbane. On Day 1 of the series decider, Australia’s No.3 batter Marnus Labuschagne brought up his 11th Test fifty as he reached 73* by Tea break. Earlier, Labuschagne coped twin reprieves with Cheteshwar Pujara and Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane bogth dropping the batsman before he could get to his fifty.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Ajinkya Rahane drops a sitter off Marnus Labuschagne

India vs Australia 4th Test: Aakash Chopra advocates ‘R Ashwin Mankading’ for Labuschagne

Prior to Marnus Labuschagne notching up yet another Test fifty, the batsman was seen outside his crease at the non-striker’s end before the ball was even bowled by pacer Navdeep Saini. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra took note of the moment and left a hilarious advice for the Indian team.

Taking to Twitter, the cricketer-turned-commentator urged the Indian players to resort to Mankading to get Labuschagne out. He added that they can later have their “extended debate” about the ‘Spirit of the Game’, thus taking a dig at Labuschagne for prematurely leaving his crease. Chopra’s comments were also seemingly aimed towards Ricky Ponting after the Australian legend condemned Mankading ahead of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season last year.

Run Him Out. And we can have an extended debate on the Spirit Of The Game 🥳 https://t.co/k9IjzDxSHU — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 15, 2021

The Mankading mode of dismissal triggered much discussion last year when one of its most famous exponents, R Ashwin, joined former Australian captain Ricky Ponting at the Delhi camp for Dream11 IPL 2020 season. Speaking about the ‘Ashwin Mankading’ incident from the 2019 edition of the tournament, Ponting said that as a coach of Delhi, he will not be allowing anyone in his team to resort to the controversial mode of dismissal.

India vs Australia 4th Test updates

At the time of publishing, Australia reached 201-4 after 64.4 overs. Marnus Labuschagne himself reached 102* as he formed an unbeaten 88-run stand with wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade. Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar were among the wicket-takers for India, dismissing David Warner, Marcus Harris and Steve Smith respectively.

IND vs AUS live streaming details

For IND vs AUS live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the fourth Test is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 4th Test match is being played at the Gabba in Brisbane between January 15 and 19.

