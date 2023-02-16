IND Vs AUS: Marriage Season Forces Team India To Relocate Hotel, Kohli Stays At Home In Gurugram

The ongoing G20 summit as well as the marriage season has led to a paucity of bulk hotel rooms in five star facilities across Delhi and hence the Indian team that normally stays at Taj Palace or ITC Maurya is staying at Hotel Leela in Noida.

"The hotel is fantastic and facilities are nice. It's an unavoidable situation and hence the shift," a BCCI official said.

Star cricketer Virat Kohli, who has a home in Gurugram, is staying at his residence for a couple of days and he has taken permission from the team management to do so.

He will check in at the hotel from Thursday.

