Following the conclusion of India vs Australia, fourth Test match in Ahmedabad, Indian cricket fans were elated to see that Ravindra Jadeja completed the promise that he made to Matthew Kuhnemann. The star Indian allrounder was seen talking to the Aussie youngster and Nathan Lyon in Star Sports’ live broadcast during the post-match presentation after the fourth Test ended in a draw. Kuhnemann had earlier revealed that Jadeja jokingly promised the spinner to provide bowling tips after the series.

As per PTI, Kahnemann revealed the Indian allrounder kept his “promise and spent about 15 minutes talking about everything" which did him a world of good. "It was probably about 15 minutes, he was just giving me some awesome tips; we talked about everything. Nathan Lyon helped organised it as well. He was really impressed with Todd, 'Gaz' and myself so that was really cool to hear that from him.,” he added as quoted by Fox Cricket.

The youngster also mentioned Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon in his comments and said that the off-spinner helped him organize the chat with Jadeja. During the conversation, the 34-year-old admitted to being impressed by Todd Murphy’s performance in what was the debut Test series for both youngsters. He further added that Jadeja helped him with tips for their next tour to the Indian subcontinent.

"Even sent me a message on Instagram"

"He gave me some good tips for the next time we're in the subcontinent, and some tips to go back home with as well. He was really nice, and just said any time to reach out and even sent me a message on Instagram, so that was pretty cool,” Kuhnemann said. The Aussie spin trio of Lyon, Murphy and Kuhnemann ended the four-match Test series on a great note, despite the team’s 1-2 series loss.

Spinners dominate Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023

After his debut in the first Test, Murphy went on to claim 14 wickets in four games, with the best performance of 7/124 in his debut game. Having debuted in the second Test in Delhi, Kuhnemann notched up nine dismissals in three games, including a fifer in the third Test. Lyon finished as the highest wicket-taker for Australia in the red-ball assignment with 22 wickets with the best show of 8/64.

On the other hand, the Indian spin twin of R Ashwin and Jadeja accounted for a combined total of 47 wickets in the four-Test series. They also ended up sharing the Player of the Series award. While Ashwin finished the series with 25 wickets, Jadeja clinched a total of 22 wickets.