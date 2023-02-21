IND Vs AUS: Michael Hussey Reveals Big Reason For Australia's Dismal Display On India Tour

Australia lost to Team India in the 2nd Test in Delhi of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by six wickets and went down 2-0 in the four-match series. The Australian batsmen struggled a lot against the Indian spinners and faced a huge batting collapse in the first session of day 3 in the second Test match.

Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey has also given his remarks on Australia's disastrous batting collapse in the second innings and has blamed T20 cricket for the same. Michael Hussey said, "Yes, probably. I mean we are seeing it a lot more in those short form games. We are seeing ramps and all kinds of different shots, which we would never have seen, 10-15 years ago. You know, that's a fair comment"

"It's about when you choose. It is a good shot to have in your armory, but it is about playing it at the right time against the right type of bowler in the right conditions and I don't think they got that right", Hussey added.

Australia's woes against the Indian spinners continued in the second Test as well as they were wrapped up by the Indian spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin in the second innings. The main highlight of the second innings was that it was just the Indian spinners who bowled and Jadeja-Ashwin shared all the 10 wickets among each other.

The win from Team India's perspective was very important considering the World Test Championship final and they have put one step forward in the direction of the same. Team India will now look to win the third Test in Indore and confirm their seat in the World Test Championship final.

Australia will now be under a lot of pressure as they are already 2-0 down in the series and now their main focus will be to avoid a 4-0 whitewash so that they don't miss out on the chance of playing the World Test Championship final.

The World Test Championship final is scheduled to take place in June this year and will happen at the Kennington Oval ground of London. Team India were the finalist last time but they lost to New Zealand in the final.